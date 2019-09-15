IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0295 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,450,178 coins and its circulating supply is 383,385,559 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

