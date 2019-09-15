Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $150.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $145.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $798.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.15 million to $934.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $951.62 million, with estimates ranging from $641.54 million to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

IONS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,711. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,934. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,380,000 after acquiring an additional 370,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,974 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

