InvoCare (ASX:IVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $14.30. InvoCare shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 352,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.04.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. InvoCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

