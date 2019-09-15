Investec Downgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Sell

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

