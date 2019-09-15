Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

