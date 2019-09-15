INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. INTL Fcstone has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $231,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott J. Branch purchased 10,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $400,692.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,464,504.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,131 shares of company stock valued at $442,813 in the last three months. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,566,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 592,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,145 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 743,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

