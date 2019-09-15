InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,737,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 1,946,400 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 206,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,483. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

