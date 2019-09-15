InsurePal (IPL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $251,096.00

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One InsurePal token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and IDEX. Over the last seven days, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.04560177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal (IPL) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

