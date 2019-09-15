Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.38 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
