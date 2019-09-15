Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,217.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.05 million and $2,217.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.65 or 0.04575842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

