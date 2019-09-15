Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £113,250 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

Hugo Tudor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 468.20 ($6.12) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 482.80 ($6.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 667 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.83 ($6.96).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.