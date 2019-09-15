Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £113,250 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £113,250 ($147,981.18).
Hugo Tudor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($294,002.35).
Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 468.20 ($6.12) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 482.80 ($6.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.