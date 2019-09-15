Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $194,724.12 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.27 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

