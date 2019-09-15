Insider Buying: MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Richard Peter Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,695.

Shares of MAG traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,368. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 251.72 and a quick ratio of 250.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

