Insider Buying: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Purchases $154,800.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after buying an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after buying an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halliburton by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,020,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

