InsaneCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $337.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $194,524.00 and approximately $337.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00866711 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001817 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,810,757 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

