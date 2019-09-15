Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 487,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,948. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.