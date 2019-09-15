Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPHS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Innophos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

IPHS traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,798. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $628.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Innophos’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Innophos’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innophos by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Innophos by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Innophos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

