Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 336,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPHS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Innophos by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innophos by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innophos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Innophos by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innophos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.43. Innophos has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

