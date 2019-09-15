Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 855,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NGVT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 374,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5,330.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.61.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

