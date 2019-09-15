Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.93

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.93 and traded as low as $79.25. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $79.71, with a volume of 502,594 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 129,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,279.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.