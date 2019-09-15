Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

Independent Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 17.88 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.