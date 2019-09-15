IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.03

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and traded as high as $28.80. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 438 shares.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

