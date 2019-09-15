IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.35 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce $597.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.65 million and the lowest is $596.90 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $545.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.47. 343,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day moving average is $253.27. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

