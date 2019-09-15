Hydrogen (HYDRO) Trading Up 108.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Token Store, IDAX and CoinEx. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00200474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.01160565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, BitMart, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, CoinEx, Token Store, IDAX, Bittrex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

