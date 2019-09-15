Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE HSE traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.30. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

