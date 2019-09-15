Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,439,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 6,036,400 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 784,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 651,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 154,798 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 1,188,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,803. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

