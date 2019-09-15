HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.21

HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and traded as low as $30.80. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1,915 shares changing hands.

HSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities upgraded shares of HSS Hire Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

