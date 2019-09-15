HSBC Reiterates GBX 2,500 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,995.71 ($39.14).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,279.50 ($29.79) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,369.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,456.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

