HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stake Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 63.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,866,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,108,000 after buying an additional 1,880,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,539,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,461,000 after buying an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,280,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,717,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,396,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,787,000 after buying an additional 103,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 348.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after buying an additional 1,502,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

