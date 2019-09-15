Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HOTH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 20,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

