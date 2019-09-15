Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,694,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 34,643,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,307,000 after acquiring an additional 514,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,180,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

