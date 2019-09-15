HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

HMST traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.73. 98,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.68. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

