HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 98,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

