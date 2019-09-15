Hexx (HXX) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.01823251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.02946403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00681541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00726589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00454609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.