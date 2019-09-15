Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.92.

NYSE HSY opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. Hershey has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,044 shares of company stock worth $13,146,029. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,523,000 after purchasing an additional 748,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after purchasing an additional 537,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

