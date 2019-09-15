Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 331,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $117,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $65,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 61,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

