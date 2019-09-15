Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 78.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,379. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hennessy Advisors has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 26.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

