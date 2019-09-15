Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE HP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 952,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

