Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Healthequity and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Healthequity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Healthequity from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 15.59. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

