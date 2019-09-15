Head-To-Head Review: AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) vs. Lincoln National (OTCMKTS:LNC)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln National has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Lincoln National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA and Lincoln National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $120.88 billion 0.50 $3.03 billion $3.05 8.24 Lincoln National $16.42 billion 0.75 $1.64 billion $8.48 7.27

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln National. Lincoln National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AXA pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln National pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lincoln National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Lincoln National 8.74% 11.85% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXA and Lincoln National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lincoln National 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lincoln National has a consensus target price of $74.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Lincoln National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than AXA.

Summary

Lincoln National beats AXA on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; and indexed universal life insurance products; and a critical illness rider. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

