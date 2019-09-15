Head-To-Head Contrast: Jumia Technologies (JMIA) vs. The Competition

Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) is one of 24 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Jumia Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jumia Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57 Jumia Technologies Competitors 202 802 2410 82 2.68

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.03%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies Competitors -3.87% -74.62% -6.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $154.20 million -$200.85 million -2.76 Jumia Technologies Competitors $14.37 billion $525.99 million 19.84

Jumia Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jumia Technologies competitors beat Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

