HashBX Market Capitalization Achieves $4.02 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. HashBX has a market cap of $4.02 million and $104.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.04560177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,481,681 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.