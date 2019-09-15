Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 160,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.15. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $36,855.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $133,055. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $113,000. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harrow Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

