Guggenheim Analysts Give Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) a $55.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.48.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 896,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 13,174 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,925 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,599,158 shares of company stock valued at $199,117,304. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,961 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,642,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,080 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.