Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.31 -$107.49 million $0.77 3.79 Toronto-Dominion Bank $41.21 billion 2.50 $8.75 billion $5.03 11.27

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Supervielle and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 3 2 0 0 1.40 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 3 6 0 2.67

Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 530.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $80.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 7.41% 21.30% 2.43% Toronto-Dominion Bank 20.02% 16.08% 0.92%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

