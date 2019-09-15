GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $94.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.