GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,581,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 24,763,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days. Currently, 57.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 1,388,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. GreenSky has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GreenSky by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.