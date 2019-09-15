Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 226.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

GNC traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 229.10 ($2.99). 1,866,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

