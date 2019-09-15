Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,191,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 9,718,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

GT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.