GoldMint Hits Market Capitalization of $619,464.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $619,464.00 and $452.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00199180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.01158847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

